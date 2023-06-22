SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Sonora Police Department asked the community to be on the lookout for runaway suspect, Nathaniel Childress “Fishy’ who has recently been arrested.

Childress reportedly ran away from an officer after being questioned. There were several warrants for his arrest, and he is a suspect in an ongoing investigation of a stolen vehicle in Sonora, Texas.

He was considered armed and dangerous, having had a bowie knife with him while on the run

Childress was arrested on June 22, 2023, after a Sonora citizen recognized Childress from SPD’s Nixle alert.