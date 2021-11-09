Sutton County Sheriff’s Office issued “Bail Out” Alert

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Law Enforcement “Bail Out” alert for five individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants who ran from a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, according to the City of Sonora.

The alert states, local law enforcement conducted a traffic stop about 5 miles east on Loop 467. Occupants of this vehicle bailed and ran towards Love’s Truck stop. The driver was detained by law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers are currently looking for four males and one female who are suspected to be illegal immigrants who ran from a traffic stop.

Please report any suspicious persons or activity to the Sutton County Sheriff’s office at 325 387-2288.

Courtesy: City of Sonora, Texas

