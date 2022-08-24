This photograph is courtesy of the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office.

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s Office shared via social media, August 22nd, that they are currently hiring two jailers. Canidates need to be responsible for maintaining a secure detention facility and safe custody of inmates.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for contenders that demonstrate effective communication skills with staff, the public, and inmates along with reading and comprehending legal and nonlegal documents including medical instructions, summons, release orders, and more.

Desired Skills:

Ability to listen and communicate effectively.

Ability to evaluate a situation and determine the appropriate level of response needed.

Ability to remain calm and function appropriately during stressful situations.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Ability to successfully work in a multi-tasking environment with constantly changing priorities.

Along with these desired skills candidates must also have a satisfactory outcome of fingerprinting, drug testing, background check, psychological exam, interview, and skill assessment. All candidates must also pass the state exam for Jailer.

Benefits for these two positions include a retirement plan, paid sick leave, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

Applications must be picked up from the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office at 401 E. Oak St. in Sonora, texas.