SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriffs and Sonora Police Department are looking for five individuals who fled from law enforcement Friday night, January 14, 2022.

According to the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office, the Sonora Police Department conducted a traffic stop near Concho and 3rd Street in Sonora, Texas. During the stop, five individuals, wearing dark clothing, got out of the vehicle and fled from law enforcement, heading southbound.

The Sutton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Texas DPS are assisting officers in the search for these individuals and advises the public to be on the lookout for these individuals.

If the public sees any suspicious activity or persons, report the information to the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office at 325-387-2288.

Courtesy: Sutton County Sheriff’s Office