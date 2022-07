SONORA, Texas – At approximately 8 a.m. on July 1st, a bailout occurred on South Highway 277 just south of Sonora city limits according to a social media post made by the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office.

Two male subjects, who are at large, had exited a black Cadillac CTS.

Sutton County Sheriffs said the vehicle continued through Sonora after the bailout.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to report any suspicious activity to the office at 325-387-2288.