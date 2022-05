SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s Office invites citizens to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Honeybee Coffee Shop in Sonora on Friday, May 20th.n

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., law enforcement members will be at the coffee shop to answer the communities questions, listen to concerns and have casual conversations.

Join State Troopers, Police and Sheriffs for free coffee to support those in blue and local businesses.