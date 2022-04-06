SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say is ‘armed and dangerous’ after an attempt to evade a traffic stop ended in a crash in San Angelo on Tuesday night.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022, officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit spotted 25-year-old Domingo Gomez, a wanted suspect, driving a green Chrysler passenger car.

Police say officers tried to stop Gomez in the 700 block of West Avenue D but Gomez evaded them in his vehicle. Gomez eventually crashed in the 600 block of Spencer Street and continued to flee on foot, leaving two passengers behind.

Officers created a perimeter in the area and members of SAPD’s K-9 Unit, Gang Unit, and Patrol Unit assisted in the attempt to find Gomez. Police were ultimately unable to locate him during the search but were able to seize drug paraphernalia, narcotics, and a firearm from the car he left behind.

Police detained the two passengers in Gomez’s car, a man and a woman, both 22-years-old. Both were released.

Police say no officers or civilians were injured during the chase, crash, or search — minor damage to a fence was reported from the crash.

Gomez was featured in a Facebook post by the San Angelo Police Department titled “Wanted Wednesdays” on Wednesday morning. According to the post, Domingo is a confirmed gang member with two outstanding felony warrents. Police say Gomez is known to be armed and dangerous and ask the public not to attempt to take him into custody — instead, call police dispatch at (325) 657-4315 with any information that might help lead to Gomez’s arrest.