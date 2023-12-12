SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, an individual is in custody after allegedly attempting to use a handmade firearm against the Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated that on Friday, December 8, 2023, investigators with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office observed an individual outside the sheriff’s office acting unusually. It appeared as if the individual was attempting to watch the activity of deputies in the parking lot while trying to remain inconspicuous. The individual was moving erratically in and out behind sea containers located on the north end of the Sheriff’s Office property.

Jeremy Daniels TGCS Mugshoy 12/08/2023

Deputies made contact with the individual identified as Jeremy Jay Daniels, 31 years old, of San Angelo. The Deputies discovered Daniels to be in possession of a pipe that he had converted into a twelve-gauge zip gun.

The gun was determined to be functional and had even been used as a firearm. Upon questioning, Daniels made negative comments about his past interactions with the sheriff’s office and stated he had intended to use the zip gun to “exact revenge against deputies”.

Daniels was placed under arrest for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and local agencies were notified of the threat against peace officers. At the time of this press release, Daniels remains incarcerated in the Tom Green County Detention Center with a $15,000.00 bond.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office encourages all citizens to always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings and to report unusual behavior to law enforcement.