SAN ANGELO, Texas — It is getting to that time of the year when people start feeling the cold air physically and the holiday spirit mentally and emotionally as they blast Mariah Carey on every speaker imaginable (if they did not already start on Nov. 1).

Sunset Mall has released its hours for the Holiday season. Concho Valley Homepage has listed it for our reader’s convenience below and these hours will start on Sunday, Nov. 20

Holiday Mall Hours

November

Sunday, Nov. 20: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: CLOSED for Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 25: BLACK FRIDAY 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

December

Thursday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 8: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec.19: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: CHRISTMAS EVE 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS DAY

Monday, Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31: NEW YEARS EVE 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January

Sunday, Jan. 1: NEW YEARS DAY 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Sunset Mall and its holiday schedule, visit its website at https://www.sunsetmall.com/.