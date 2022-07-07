SAN ANGELO, Texas — The mall is about to feel a little bit more local.



Sunset Mall has announced the “Locally Made Pop-Up” vendor event that is set to take place during tax free weekend, August 5-7, with the possibility of making it a monthly event in the future.



The mall is looking for small businesses of all kinds to fill 6-10 spots on carts within the middle of the mall and in the ‘Pop-Up’ shop store spaces if needed. Vendors can learn more and sign up by using the google form linked below.

Vendor Sign-Up Form

“We are really excited about this vendor event and hopefully we can get some vendors to do even longer term Pop-Up stays in our designated Pop-Up Shop.” says Makenzie Ammons, Marketing and Specialty Leasing Manager for Sunset Mall, in an email.



Ammons is optimistic on returners to future events, stating that once a vender participates, there is less paperwork needed to return.