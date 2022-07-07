SAN ANGELO, Texas — The mall is about to feel a little bit more local.
Sunset Mall has announced the “Locally Made Pop-Up” vendor event that is set to take place during tax free weekend, August 5-7, with the possibility of making it a monthly event in the future.
The mall is looking for small businesses of all kinds to fill 6-10 spots on carts within the middle of the mall and in the ‘Pop-Up’ shop store spaces if needed. Vendors can learn more and sign up by using the google form linked below.
“We are really excited about this vendor event and hopefully we can get some vendors to do even longer term Pop-Up stays in our designated Pop-Up Shop.” says Makenzie Ammons, Marketing and Specialty Leasing Manager for Sunset Mall, in an email.
Ammons is optimistic on returners to future events, stating that once a vender participates, there is less paperwork needed to return.