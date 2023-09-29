SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage, Update, 3:05 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department issued a short statement shortly after 3:00 p.m. to tell the public that the department was investigating a shooting at the 2600 block of Sunset Drive. Police say there is no danger to the public.

(Update, 3:00 p.m.) — An eyewitness said they were driving past the Southwest Plaza shopping center when the shooting happened. According to their statement, they saw a young man with curly hair running toward Sunset Drive, away from the shopping center.

The witness said they then heard gunfire and saw the young man stumble before falling onto the double yellow lines of Sunset Drive.

Police are expected to give a statement within the hour.

(Friday, September 29, 2023, 2:45 p.m.) — One suspect was reportedly arrested following a possible shooting near Sunset Drive and Knickerbocker Rd. in San Angelo on Friday afternoon, September 29, 2023.

Sunset Drive, from Sul Ross St to Sweetbriar Dr., was closed to all traffic as officers from at least three law enforcement agencies responded. Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene reported the presence of officers from the San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement blocks off Sunset Drive between Sul Ross Street and Briarwood Drive after a possible shooting at a nearby shopping center.

Alerts from both the San Angelo Police Department and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office warned people to avoid the area.