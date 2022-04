SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 31st Children’s Fair that is scheduled for Sunday, April 24th has been postponed due to the weather in San Angelo according to a social post made by the San Angelo YMCA.

Although the event at Kirby Park has been canceled the YMCA says it will be rescheduled to help non-profit events raise money for their summer programs.

The YMCA hopes everyone will come out when another date has been set.