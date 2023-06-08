SAN ANGELO, Texas — As temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s and 100s, many destination spots for Concho Valley residents and visitors are rivers and lakes. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jade Carter says it is important to heads up when getting in the water and watch for other people.

“We need to make sure that our boats are operating properly. Don’t just take your boat that’s been stored for a year come out and think you’re going to enjoy the water because you might have issues out there, get broken down out there, it’s not going to be fun for you, or your family,” Carter says.

It is also important to know to keep enough distance between yourself and others on boats or water sports vehicles. Carter cautions, “Jetskis they don’t stop on a dime, you can’t just make them stop. Just like with all other boats you can’t just make them hit the brakes and hope they’re going to stop before then so you definitely want to be watching out for jetskis and things like that.”

Finally, it is always a good idea to hydrate before, during, and after water activities to refrain from a heat-related emergency. Carter says, “Let’s make sure we’re drinking a lot of water out there. When it starts getting warm people may think they are hydrated. When you start taking alcohol into consideration or any other beverage into consideration you need to start drinking a lot more water. Heat-related accidents happen quite a bit out there on the water.”