Summer Safety: precautions and steps you can take to stay safe while having fun

SAN ANGELO, Texas – DPS Sgt. Justin Baker and Firefighter Mason Matthews are no strangers to dangerous situations. Now, they’re sharing tips to make sure you’re prepared for whatever comes your way this summer.

Both of these first responders offer a “Stop the Bleed” course that they teach jointly. This course is free of charge and available to anyone.

“We’ll come to your bunco group, the boy scouts, the girl scouts, your office, wherever,” Matthews said.

To get more information about the Stop the Bleed course or book a time, you can contact Matthews at the Central Fire Station‘s main phone number, 325-657-4355. You can also contact Sgt. Baker via email at Justin.Baker@dps.texas.gov.

Some tips shared by Baker and Matthews include:

Do not consume alcohol before or during a trip to the lake.

Wear life jackets at all times while around water or on a boat.

Monitor weather and road conditions before and during your trip.

Have first aid supplies available and know how to use them.

For more tips and information, watch the video above.