SAN ANGELO, Texas – Summer has officially begun across the Concho Valley as many schools let out the last week of May. Although these schools have let out, SAISD and Bakkinger ISD are providing a Summer Meal Program to help children learn, grow and thrive even when school is out.

SAISD will be providing these summer meals at Bradford Elementary alongside the local Boys and Girls Club.

These meals include breakfast and lunch, which will begin at Bradford Elementary on June 1st. Services will start at the Boys and Girls Club on June 6th and continue through July 1st.

There are no qualifications needed in order to participate except for showing up at a program site during the scheduled times. Children do not have to be classified as economically disadvantaged and there is no paperwork to complete. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All locations for SAISD are walk-in services only.

Breakfast Sites:



Bradford Elementary – 2302 Bradford Street Time: 7:15am – 8:30am Dates: June 1 – July 1, 2022

Northside Boys & Girls Club – 1802 N. Lillie Street Time: 7:45am – 8:30am Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Southside Boys & Girls Club – 2762 Ben Ficklin Street Time: 7:45am – 8:30am Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022



Lunch Sites:

Bradford Elementary – 2302 Bradford Street Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm Dates: June 1 – July 1, 2022

Goliad Elementary – 120 E. 39th Street Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Lone Star Middle School – 2500 Sherwood Way Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Northside Boys & Girls Club – 1802 N. Lillie Street Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Southside Boys & Girls Club – 2762 Ben Ficklin Street Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022



Ballinger ISD shared they are also providing a Summer Meal Program for those 18 and younger and enrolled students will disabilities up to 21.

Ballinger Elementary Cafeteria – 800 Broad Ave. Breakfast – 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday – June 1st through June 30th Lunch – 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) – June 1st through June 30th



To find other schools in your area providing Summer Meal Programs, visit Square Meals.