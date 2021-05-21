Summer meal program provides nutritious meals to San Angelo area kids for free

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Nutritious meals help children learn, grow, and thrive and it’s important to continue this trend during the summertime. With the Summer Food Service Program, children and teens ages 18 and younger can come to eat meals that include breakfast, lunch, and a snack. This will be at no cost and available throughout the summer.

Free meals will be available starting June 2nd and ending July 2nd at participating sites in San Angelo ISD and the local Boys and Girls Clubs in San Angelo.

To attend the program, children 18 and younger can just show up at program sites during scheduled times. Children do not have to be economically disadvantaged to participate. In addition, there is no required paperwork to complete. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

A complete list of serving sites, dates, times, and a weekly menu for the Summer Meals Program is available on the San Angelo ISD website at www.saisd.org.

Funding for the summer feeding program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture. This will be the 28th year that San Angelo ISD has participated in offering summer meals.

For additional information on the summer food service program, please call the SAISD Child Nutrition Department at 325-659-3615

Whitney Wood Executive Director of Communications