Summer hours for San Angelo ISD

Beginning Monday, June 3rd and continuing through Friday, August 2nd, the summer hours will be in effect for San Angelo ISD.

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Friday: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

The SAISD Administration Building will be closed July 1-5, 2019.

SAISD High School classes will begin and end at different times starting with the 2019-2020 school year.

Beginning with the coming 2019 fall semester -- high school classes will begin later -- at 8:20 am -- and finish at 3:59 pm.