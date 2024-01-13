SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two San Angelo women operating a bake shop and cafe are celebrating a new location near downtown.

The Sugar High Bake Shop and Cafe held its grand opening by holding a ribbon cutting with members of the Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Sabrina Acosta, one of the owners of Sugar High, says seeing their business grow after starting with a table outside Sassy Fox last year has been a blessing.

“To see it come from this very baby thought where we really didn’t have much to start it and to grow into this has just been … We are so incredibly blessed,” said Acosta. “Thank you, San Angelo.”

Sugar High Bake Shop and Cafe is located at 101 North Main St.