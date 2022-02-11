(KLST/KSAN)– The 33rd Annual Spelling Bee is being hosted in San Angelo this weekend. The competition will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12th at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

About a dozen local students are competing for their chance to make it to the next level. That competition is scheduled to be hosted in Washington D.C.

We spoke to some of the contestants about how they prepare and how they are feeling about the competition. To hear more from the contestants, click on the video.