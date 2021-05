SAN ANGELO, Texas- San Angelo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1900 block of North St. on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived to a garage on fire and according to SAFD Battalion Chief Stacy Wright, the fire was knocked back and hots spot were extinguished within an hour of arrival.

No injuries were reported and the garage was unoccupied at time of the blaze. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.