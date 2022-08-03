SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line.

Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however it is known that a truck was involved.

(August 3, 2022, at 3 PM)— San Angelo Firefighters are currently battling a structure fire at a residence at 17th and Oakes street.

Firefighters are on the scene, this is a developing story.