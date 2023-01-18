SAN ANGELO, Texas — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south San Angelo on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Winner’s Circle and Equestrian Boulevard on Wednesday, January 18, 2022.

The origin of the fire, the extent of the damage to the home, and the health status of any people who may have been in the building is not yet known. Concho Valley Homepage has reached out to the San Angelo Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.