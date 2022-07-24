SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has begun its yearly program of street maintenance on Friday, July 22.

This project will take four to six weeks and will affect:

Southland area from Ridgecrest north to Loop 306

Country Club Lake Estates

Las Lomas Estates

Country Club Road, Grand Canal Road, Templin Road, Ranch Lane, Wrangler Lane

Ben Ficklin Road from Country Club Road to Loop 306, The Crossings, South Crossings Court

Fort Concho Area south of the river to Ave. G

Notices are currently being distributed to homeowners informing them that their streets will be treated. This will provide residents with the opportunity to move vehicles from the roadway. Residents are encouraged to relocate their vehicles during the seal coating weeks as vehicles left in the right-of-way can result in an untreated area of pavement which interferes with the intent of the seal coating process.

Vehicles parked on the street during application time will be towed out of the construction zone by Home Motors and placed back in the original location after the sealcoating cures. The City will pay for all tows.

What is Sealcoating?

Sealcoating is not to be confused with resurfacing a roadway. Sealcoating involves applying a thin layer of asphalt and rock to a street’s surface. This method of maintenance prevents moisture from seeping into the asphalt and damaging the roadway’s base. The process assists in preventing new or additional cracking that eventually leads to pothole formation.