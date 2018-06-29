Street Crimes Division seizes various narcotics from North Street residence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - Over recent weeks, the Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) has been investigating a San Angelo man reportedly involved in the distribution of narcotics in San Angelo.

On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, the Division acquired a search warrant for a residence located in the 1900 block of North Street.

The warrant, issued by Justice of the Peace Susan Werner, named 40-year-old Stephen Brice Hammer to be in possession of a quantity of heroin at the residence.

Hammer and six adults were detained without incident during the search, which resulted in the discovery of a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, and an assortment of packaging and drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics trafficking.

Subsequent to the investigation, Hammer was arrested for two counts of First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, two counts of State Jail Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, and a MTR Warrant. Misty Hernandez, 30, and Edward Parker, 26, were arrested for Second Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1. Alexus Kingsland, 21, was arrested for a Felony Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance PG1.

The Department’s Patrol Division, Center for Tactical Medicine, and Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with Tuesday’s Operation.

Information courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department

