Storms cause sewage spill into Concho River

Update:

SAN ANGELO, TX - As a result of the recent rains a spill of untreated wastewater from the city's wastewater treatment facility made it into the Concho River. We spoke with Mayor Brenda Gunter about this and other impacts that the rain had.

"What I will say is that the typical areas that flood obviously flooded," said Gunter. "That's not surprising when you get four to seven inches. Low water crossings, College Hills, Foster Road; many of those areas that are traditional flood areas were impacted."​​​​​​​

Also, in a rare impact, the city's waste water treatment plant was overwhelmed. Local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's regional office have been notified. City crews are collecting Concho River water samples to monitor any effects.

"The water moved and the roads cleared pretty quickly," said Mayor Gunter. "But the problem is then when all of that water flowed into our waste water treatment plant it was more than it could handle. So consequently, there was some storm water or sewage that went down the Concho River. We believe it's about 100,000 gallons of sewage that probably went down the Concho River. As of today of course we are able to handle the amount of water or sewage that's coming in the treatment plant. But it certainly was too much, too fast, too quick for it to handle."

In a press release, the city stated that those with wells within a half mile of the area should boil their water until further notice. With more rain on the way, the city is expected to discuss this and other related issues at the upcoming city council meeting.

We'll being you more information as it becomes available.

Original article:

SAN ANGELO, TX - A spill of untreated wastewater from the City's Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 1898 City Farm Road, into the Concho River has occurred.

This is about 1 mile north of the FM 380 bridge at the Concho River, east of San Angelo. The spill began at approximately 12:45 p.m. today and is ongoing. It will be in excess of 100,000 gallons. Efforts are being made to minimize the volume of the release.

The area that could be affected is the Concho River downstream from the wastewater treatment facility, and private drinking water wells or river pumps near the river. A massive influx of water from this morning's storm overwhelmed the raw water intake pumps at the treatment plant, resulting in the spill. Because of the heavy rains and the current high flow of the Concho River, the spill will be greatly diluted and the effects reduced by the time it reaches Ivie Reservoir, where it will be further diluted.

Local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's regional office have been notified. City crews are collecting Concho River water samples to monitor any effects.

For more information, contact Water Utilities Director Allison Strube during business hours at 301 W. Beauregard Ave. or 325-657-4209.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.