SAN ANGELO, Texas — A car was sideswiped in north San Angelo on Thursday afternoon after one driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a red van who was traveling north on Brown Street ran a stop sign at the intersection of West 19th Street on Thursday afternoon, June 30, 2022. The van crashed into a Dodge Dart traveling east on West 19th Street.

Police say both drivers were treated for minor injuries on the scene. The driver of the van was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.