SAN ANGELO, Texas – The winter storm and resulting conditions are making an impact on the San Angelo Stock Show, postponing the Junior Robotics Competition.

The 2022 San Angelo Stock Show began with the Junior Food Competition on January 26. Friday, February 4, was expected to begin with the Agricultural Public Speaking Contest, followed by the Agricultural Mechanics Project Show and Junior Robotics Contest. However, the Junior Robotics Contest was postponed.

The contest will now be held on Friday, February 18.

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Senior Manager, Brittni Kaczyk, says, due to Stock Shows in other cities, rescheduling events is difficult. As of now, all other events will continue with their previously-schedule times.