SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Time is running out to order the proper eye protection to watch the upcoming solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14!

In order to watch the solar eclipse and protect your eyes, the American Astronomical Society shares that viewers must have a required IOS 12312-2 pair of filters and viewers. Be sure your eclipse filter is not scratched or damaged before viewing the eclipse to keep harmful light from hurting or permanently damaging your eyes.

Despite time dwindling down to get solar glasses, here are a few places the American Astronomical Society recommends ordering your eye protection from:

Don’t have enough time to place your order? There are plenty of places in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley that are hosting viewing parties! Check out what events are happening in your area by clicking here.

KLST Meteorologist Kris Boone also shared how to make solar viewers that are safe for your eyes. Click here to find out how to create your own filter for the eclipse.