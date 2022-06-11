SAN ANGELO, Texas – Stand-up comedian, JACKASS star and New York Times best-selling author Steve-O is bringing his tour The Bucket List Tour to the Murphey Performance Hall and Stage in San Angelo on August 4th.

According to information on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website, Steve-O did not expect much to come out of this tour because the bucket list was so ill-advised. However, he did them all and will be showcasing them during The Bucket List Tour.

This show is for adult audiences only for it contains drug use, self-inflicted violence, sexually explicit content and nudity.