SAN ANGELO, Texas – Stand-up comedian, JACKASS star and New York Times best-selling author Steve-O is bringing his tour The Bucket List Tour to the Murphey Performance Hall and Stage in San Angelo on August 4th.
According to information on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website, Steve-O did not expect much to come out of this tour because the bucket list was so ill-advised. However, he did them all and will be showcasing them during The Bucket List Tour.
This show is for adult audiences only for it contains drug use, self-inflicted violence, sexually explicit content and nudity.
Tickets for this show on August 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. are currently on sale.
One VIP ticket remains for $137.50 according to ticket purchase on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website. VIP includes premium seating, a VIP souvenir lanyard and a meet and greet with Steve-O after the show.
Price A tickets which range from C to N on orchestra right, left and center in the performance hall are selling at $60.50 a ticket. Seats P through V in the orchestra level and row B in the loge at set at $49.50 a ticket.
Price C tickets are being sold for $38.50 for orchestra seating V through CC and loge C through L.