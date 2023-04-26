SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The wait is almost over for the completion of the newly renovated children’s area within Stephen’s Central Library.

The children’s department has remained closed since November 2021, when a two-vehicle collision sent a vehicle into the library. The Tom Green County Library System fiberglass sheep, Paige Turner, was an unfortunate bystander during the collision and was lost in the accident.

Stephens Library Sheep

On February 10, 2023, contractors installed a new addition to the flock named Frieda Reed, standing where Paige Turner(the ewe) once stood, but the children’s area remained closed. The reconstruction was originally predicted to be complete within a few months, according to Amy Dennis, the Programming and Public Relations at Tom Green County Library in previous reporting. Because of severe supply chain issues, it has been well over a year since the initial closure.

During a County Commissioners’ meeting on April 26, Nate Southard announced the renovations were 90 percent complete, marking April 18, 2023, as the substantial completion date – (date marking the point when the project is considered sufficiently complete).

The children’s area and the “steam central” will be temporarily closed as employees begin moving books and furniture into the original children’s area in the library. During this process, they will also be rearranging and expanding the steam central activity space.

“It’s been put back as close to original with insurance funds as possible,” said Southard, who said the children’s area should reopen in the next two weeks (from the date of this publication).