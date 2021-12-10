SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two hours of deliberation, a Tom Green County jury found Stephen Jennings guilty on all three counts he was charged with.

Jennings, 38, was charged with Capital Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Tampering or Fabricating with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair Human Corpse.

Jennings, and four others, were charged with the death of Eric Torrez in July of 2017.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on December 10, 2021, the jury heard closing arguments from both the State and the Defense. At 3:10 p.m. they were excused to begin their deliberation.

At 5:10 p.m. the court was notified that the jury had reached a verdict.

After the verdict was read, the jury was excused as Judge Jay Weatherby determined and handed down the sentence.

Jennings was sentenced to life without parole, which is mandatory for Capital Murder, along with a life sentence for the Aggravated Kidnaping charge, and 20 years for the Tampering charge.