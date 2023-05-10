SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Tom Green Library’s new ‘STEAM Central’ area has now reopened.

The Children and STEAM Central areas within the building had been closed for almost two weeks for renovations and the movement of furniture. Employees moved furniture and books back into the children’s area and expanded the STEAM central area.

“We have completely more space,” said Sally Meyers, a TGC Librarian. “We have our story time room open and several reading areas. It is just a joy to be back in our space.”

You can find out more about the activities being hosted this summer on the Tom Green County library website.