SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — As day four of the State vs. Cristin Bradley trial continued, the court discussed the cause of death for two-month-old Brixlee Marie Lee.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Tasha Greenberg, took the stand on the morning of July 27 about the details of Lee’s autopsy report. Dr. Greenberg did not perform the autopsy but took the stand instead of Dr. Sarah Roe after reviewing previous reports and the deposition.

The Autopsy was performed on November 11, 2020, after Lee passed away at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth the day before.

The initial examination discovered signs of medical intervention, skin loss, ‘crust’ which was defined as scabs over the skin and discoloration around puncture marks. Further examination discovered fluid in the abdominal cavity, pneumonia in the lungs, the brain was swollen with edema (swelling caused by fluid trapped in the body’s tissues) and bone inclusions.

What were initially thought to be fractures in the long bones of Lee were found to be destructive lesions that cause abnormal and weaker growth of the bone. During the trial, it was described as if the bones were ‘disintegrating’.

When asked what the cause of death was, Dr. Greenberg told the court it was complex with multiple factors. These factors included pneumonia, sepsis, underlying congenital syphilis, exposure to opioids, staph infection, and a urinary tract infection. All these factors according to Dr. Greenberg ultimately caused Lee’s body to shut down.

The official autopsy report showed the primary causes of death were sepsis and the underlying congenital syphilis.

