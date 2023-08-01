A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Day 6 of the State vs Bradey trial gave the jury a look into the initial investigation of Cristine Bradley after 2-month-old Brixlee was admitted to Shannon Hospital not breathing.

Detective Bobby Elrod, with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, took the stand as a witness to Bradley’s initial questioning. The video recording of the questioning was submitted as evidence during the trial and shown to the jury.

Detective Elrod and Detective Anderson took turns questioning Bradley. When asked about the details of Brixlees’ birth, Bradley claimed they did not have time to get to a hospital and that she delivered the baby herself, cutting the umbilical cord with scissors and tying it off with a shoelace.

When asked why she did not immediately call paramedics after the birth, she told the Detectives she had been too much in awe, “a miracle, god-thing.” Also stating she was not aware of the dangers of giving birth outside a hospital.

Detective Elrod asked about the track marks, assumingly from a needle, on Brixlees body. Bradley claimed she had not been aware of them. She also stated that she did not administer medicine to Brixlee, despite Detective Elrod mentioning that Dustin Smock had claimed she and Destiny Harper had. Instead, Bradley claimed that Smock administered most of the medicine, which she said included Tylenol, Benadryl, Motrin, and cough syrup.

The state then began questioning Detective Elrod about items seized during the search warrant.

Several bags of a ‘powdered substance’ were seized from a drawer which was found to be methamphetamine. Three vials from syringes in the same drawer were found to contain heroin.

Inside a cat backpack, a syringe was found to contain heroin and a bag of crystal residue was found to contain methamphetamine.

Despite the codeine and morphine (by-products of heroin) found in Brixlee’s urine, none were found in the home nor on any prescriptions.

Previous Reporting