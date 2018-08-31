State Rep. Drew Darby files for Texas House speaker

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drew Darby

SAN ANGELO, TX - State Representative Drew Darby has filed to run for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

Darby, a San Angelo native, was elected into the Texas House of Representatives in 2006 and serves House District 72.

Darby released this statement Friday:

"After prayerful consideration, discussions with my family, and at the urging of my House colleagues, today I filed paperwork with the Texas Ethics Commission to start a speaker campaign for the 86th Legislative Session.

In the coming weeks, I plan to visit with every House member to discuss the priorities of the district and how the Texas House of Representatives can work together to put forward good policies to keep Texas the number one state to live, work, and raise a family.

God Bless Texas."

Darby is one of several candidates in the running for the Speaker position. The previous Speaker, Joe Staus, announced in October 2017 that he would not run for re-election in 2018.

More Stories for you

• Concho Valley This Morning Update (August 31, 2018)

In your Friday morning newsbrief, learn about an ASU professor who just published a book warning readers about North...

• 8/31/18 Jail Log

Friday, August 31, 2018 Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom...

• Local craftsman keeps the art of leather working alive

In a small shop on the north side of San Angelo the crew of Jeys Saddlery are working diligently to preserve the art o...

• Dove season starting: Here's what you need to know

Dove hunting season starts September 1, 2018 and there are some rules everyone needs to remember.In order to go for a...

• From grape to bottle: the West Texas influence on the state's wine industry

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (Nexstar) — Bret Perrenoud is busy this time of year. If you can catch him for a few minutes, h...

• Teacher unions file lawsuit against Texas Education Agency

AUSTIN -- Two educator organizations in Texas are suing the Texas Education Agency and Commissioner Mike Morath over a...

• ASU professor publishes book on North Korean proliferation of nuclear weapons

Dr. Bruce Bechtol teaches Global Security and Political Science at Angelo State University and recently wrote a ...