State Comptroller distributes over $2 million in monthly sales tax revenue to San Angelo

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will be distributing $782.1 million in local sales taxes to cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts across the state. The almost $800 million represents more than ten percent more in sales tax revenue than it did at this time last year. The allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses who report their taxes monthly.

San Angelo received a little over $2.3 million from the sales tax allocation, an increase of just over ten percent, in line with increased sales tax revenue increases across the state. So far this year San Angelo has received over $14 million in sales tax revenue.

