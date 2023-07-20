SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a census taken in January of 2023, homelessness has become a growing problem in San Angelo, but there is more to those numbers than what meets the eye.

On January 26, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition conducted its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The PIT Count is a census that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness in a single day, not only in San Angelo but across the state of Texas. This count raises community awareness to better understand and advocate for the homeless community.

Concho Valley Homepage went to discuss this year’s number, which appears to have almost doubled compared to 2022, with Sidney Timmer, Outreach and Development Manager at CVCAA.

PIT Count Year PIT count Number 2020 70 2021 19 *This number was affected by Covid* 2022 109 2023 198 PIT numbers during the census year

According to Timmer, these numbers above do show a drastic increase however she admitted that part of that is perception.

“The year before this one we hadn’t started doing our outreach, ” said Timmer, “We were really going in blind.”

2023 PIT Count the total number of persons

Is the PIT an accurate reflection of Homelessness in San Angelo?

“Unfortunately it is not, not at all,” said Timmer.

Timmer explained that the PIT count only allocates a 24-hour period where volunteers have to physically go out into the community and find individuals affected by homelessness.

“We have found that a whole section of our homeless population are just one-off people that found a hiding hole, ” said Timmer, “The other big thing that the PIT Count does not accurately portray is that there are people dealing with homelessness that aren’t sleeping on the street.”

According to Timmer the PIT count only shows a small portion of a much larger population of homeless neighbors.

Leading causes of homelessness in San Angelo

Timmer said one of the leading causes of homelessness in San Angelo is the lasting financial impacts of Covid.

“Eviction notices seem to be rolling in, ” said Timmer, “While Covid seems to be over for so many people it’s not over in the sense that people are back on their feet.”

Timmer went on to say that due to Covid several people lost jobs or lost their primary provider and still haven’t recovered. Constant increases in rent and cost of living are another major factor.

“It’s really hard for people that are already barely making ends meet to keep that up,” said Timmer.

What is being done to help combat homelessness in San Angelo?

According to Timmer the answer to that question is not enough.

“We are the largest city in Texas that does not have a homeless shelter,” said Timmer.

CVAA told CVHP that they have really stepped into an advocacy role, reaching out to the community and other organizations such as the city council and elected officials.

“We’ve kind of struggled with it,” said Timmer, “We’ve not heard back from quite a few of them, it kind of feels like we are spinning our wheels.”

Despite the outreach from volunteers and other non-profits, Timmer feels that without community buy-in and the support of local government, the issue will not be resolved any time soon.

“Letting City Council know, letting the Mayor know, letting your elected officials know, this is the crisis we are facing in San Angelo and the more voices they here beside us is going to be monumentally helpful,” said Timmer.

Services provided by the CVCAA