SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Spirit Halloween has arrived in San Angelo, but not where some may have been expecting it to be.

Not to worry, the store is really close to its original home in Sunset Mall. It is now located across the road next to TeaNergy at 4126 Sunset Drive.

According to the Spirit Halloween Website, the store will be opening sometime in September. A specific date has not been released yet.