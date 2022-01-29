SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo underwent a special election Saturday, January 29th, to elect a new city council member to represent Single Member District 5. The election is to fill the term of Lane Carter.

According to unofficial results, Karen Hesse-Smith is leading with 51.14% of the 837 total votes cast through the election. John Stokes is behind Smith with 37.75% total votes.

In early votes, Hesse-Smith also leads with 262 of 561 early votes. Stokes follows Hesse-Smith with 164 early votes. Lynette Lucas has 24 early votes and Dr. Bryan Angle received 11.

Updates will be provided on the election as results become available.