WALL, Texas – A spaghetti luncheon benefit for Meleah Plummer is being held at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall on Sunday, March 27th.

Plates including spaghetti, green beans, salad, a drink and dessert will be sold at $10 a plate beginning at 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

A live auction will also begin at 12:30 p.m. to help raise funds for the Plummer family.

Meleah Plummer is a Wall Athlete who is suffering from a rare disease that is causing swelling in her brain. Plummer began her battle against her cavernous malformation in December of 2021.

On January 12th, Plummer underwent an 11-hour long surgery to remove the abnormal cluster of vessels with small bubbles filled with blood.

Since then, Plummer was transported to a Shannon facility on ____. After continuing to fight and recover, Plummer was able to move back into their home.

Plummer is currently waiting to schedule a second operation.