SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As winter takes hold in the Concho Valley, you may decide to boost the warmth with a space heater. These portable heaters can be a convenient way to warm up a small space, but they can cause fires if not used properly.

“Nearly half of home heating fires occur in December, January and February,” said fire inspector Brenna Matthews. “We are seeing much colder weather here in San Angelo.”

The City of San Angelo has a few suggestions to make sure you use them safely.

Make sure the space heater is on a flat surface.

Keep three feet of clearance around the heater

Don’t block an exit with the heater

Don’t use an extension cord, plug the heater directly into a wall outlet

Turn off the space heater before going to bed or leaving the room

Matthews also said the best kinds of heaters are the ones that have a thermostat or an auto-shutoff system.

For more tips and safety guidelines, visit the San Angelo Fire Department’s Facebook page.