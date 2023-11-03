SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The boil water notice that has affected residents of southwest San Angelo has now been lifted by the City of San Angelo.

The notice was first issued in the evening of Thursday, Nov. 2, after a utility company working in the southwest region of town struck a water main that was feeding The Bluffs water tank. The boil water notice affected residents of The Bluffs, Southland, College Hills and Lake Nasworthy areas, who also experienced low water pressure.

The City has offered some tips on what to do once a boil water notice has been rescinded, which are as follows:

Flush household pipes/faucets first : To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least 5 minutes each. If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your building superintendent or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.

: To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least 5 minutes each. If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your building superintendent or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times. Automatic ice makers : Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches.

: Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches. Water heaters, water coolers, in line filters, and other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks : Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks. If your filters are near the end of their life, replace them.

: Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks. If your filters are near the end of their life, replace them. Water softeners : Run through a regeneration cycle.

: Run through a regeneration cycle. Reverse Osmosis (RO) units : Replace pre-filters, check owner’s manual.

: Replace pre-filters, check owner’s manual. Replace other water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.

For more information about future boil water notices, visit the City’s boil water notice information webpage.