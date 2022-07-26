SAN ANGELO, Texas – TxDOT has completed a major road construction project that began in November of 2018. The highway lanes of U.S. 67 are now open connecting Loop 306 and U.S. Highway 277 on the northeast side of San Angelo.

This $38 million project, which has been the largest project in the San Angelo district for TxDOT, includes two overpasses at Paulann and Tractor Trail.



The overpass at Tractor Trail is dedicated to a long-time TxDOT employee, Curtis J. Whitlock.

“He was a former employee of ours who worked at TxDOT for over 30 years,” said TxDOT’s public information officer Karen Threlkeld. “Unfortunately he passed of cancer during the building of this project, but he was here to start it and was here for the groundbreaking.” “We are going to remember him forever with this overpass dedication.”

Along with the overpasses a tractor-trailer corridor was constructed to help increase the safety and connect communities with domestic and international shipping across the country.

“This [project] will upgrade this area to freeway standards,” explained Threlkeld. “When Interstate 14 and some of the other improvements come in such as Ports to Plains and things, this is part of that project that will improve this area to those freeway standards.”

Due to COVID-19 and other weather conditions such as Winter Storm Uri that came through San Angelo in February of 2021, the completion of U.S. 67 was set back causing the construction to be ongoing for three and a half years.