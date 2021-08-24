South Bryant southbound at South Jackson Street down to one lane due to two vehicle collision

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers on-the-scene say the Ford pickup was traveling southbound on South Bryant Boulevard, disregarded the red stop light and struck the Chevrolet pickup that was traveling eastbound on South Jackson Street.

The driver of the Ford pickup will be cited for disregarding a red light.

One of the driver’s was transported to the hospital for non incapacitating injuries.

According to our photographer-on-the-scene, Jaelin Lewis, traffic on South Bryant’s southbound lanes are down to one lane at this time.

Police advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information as it becomes available.