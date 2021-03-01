SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sonrisas therapeutic riding trail brings life changing experiences to able bodied and disabled individuals alike. Through horses and a ropes course, Sonrisas allows growth and bonding within their programs.
Megan Kirkwood, program director of Sonrisas, says the community has helped them through Covid just like the way they help the people that utilize their programs. Challenge course manager, Corinna Mendez, recalls people in the community that bought tickets for an event that was canceled, but still wanted to support the center, turning their ticket payment into donations for Sonrisas.
With covid precautions being taken during their events and activities, Sonrisas offers a safe way to bond with others and give people the confidence to grow.
For more information, visit: https://www.sonrisasriding.org/
Sonrisas Support
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sonrisas therapeutic riding trail brings life changing experiences to able bodied and disabled individuals alike. Through horses and a ropes course, Sonrisas allows growth and bonding within their programs.