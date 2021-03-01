Sonrisas Support

SAN ANGELO, Texas - It is not shocking that due to the ongoing pandemic, funerals and funeral related services are experiencing a morbid boom right now. One fact that might be surprising, is that due to fear of worst case scenarios, some families are buying entire plots ahead of time.

"Within the last, I guess since the pandemic started, we've experienced a lot of families coming in and they're wanting to take care of their final arrangements," said Jeremy Walker, Supervisor of Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo. "Instead of families paying for one or two spaces, they're paying for four or five at a time."