SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora will be hosting the grand opening of the Sonora Municipal Airport on June 21st at 12 p.m. located at 603 Airport Road.

This grand opening will include a welcome by City Manager Arturo Fuentes, an invocation by Travis Norrell, and opening words by City of Sonora Mayor Juanita Gomez.

A communal ribbon cutting will also be taking place along with a facility and equipment tour.

Jet “A” Fuel is also now available at the Sonora Municipal Airport.