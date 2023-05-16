SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Sonora ISD released a statement on May 16, 2023 regarding a social media threat made towards schools within the district.

According to the statement, Sonora ISD first became aware of the threat in the early morning hours of Monday, May 15, 2023. The Superintendent, Michael Kissire, contacted the Sonora Police Department to increase law enforcement presence on all campuses within the district in addition to informing all Sonora ISD staff.

The threat was made through social media shares that have been posted across several states over the past several days, according to Sonora ISD. One of these threats named several schools within the region.

“All SISD staff is diligently monitoring our students, staff, buildings, and facilities. The community will be updated if there are any changes. Sonora ISD is taking all precautions to ensure your student’s safety,” said SISD.