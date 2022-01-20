SONORA, Texas – Sonora ISD Superintendent Michael Kissire announced Sonora ISD will be delaying their school start to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21st due to heating system issues.

According to Kissire’s statement, the Secondary Campus building is having boiler (heating system) issues. Along with impending colder temperatures, Sonora ISD will have a 10:00 a.m. start time for Friday, January 21st with busses running 2 hours late.

Sonora ISD is doing everything they can to alleviate an uncomfortable temperature climate and hope to have the boiler back online in the beginning of the school day on Friday, January 21st.

The school district asks if you are on the Secondary Campus, for students and teachers to dress warm and teachers can bring heaters for their classrooms.

Please stay tuned to the Sonora ISD website, Facebook, KLST or KSAN or here on conchovalleyhomepage.com for any changes to the delay.

Courtesy: Sonora ISD