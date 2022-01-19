SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora awarded three citizens with a Certificate of Appreciation on Wednesday, January 19th by assisting law enforcement in the capture of illegal immigrants.

According to a release from the City of Sonora, Andrew Buitron, Domingo Garcia and Jody Harris assisted in capturing four of eight illegal immigrants who fled from a vehicle stopped by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in the parking lot of Parker Lumber in Sonora, Texas on December 30th.

The release said, Buitron saw an individual running toward 3rd Street and Concho where he chased and detain the individual until law enforcement arrived. The individual was later found to be in the country illegally.

Buitron later found a second illegal alien near Water and Chestnut Street, where he also detained this person until Sutton County Sheriff’s deputies took them into custody.

Meanwhile, Jody Harris spotted a third individual near Chestnut and Concho and captured the individual until relieved by law enforcement.

The fourth person was spotted by both Buitron and Garcia near the Sonora ISD Administration building walking towards the Sonora Elementary School. Buiton and Garcia apprehended the person before they reached the school.

All eight individuals, including those caught by law enforcement and Sonora citizens, were turned over to Border Patrol for processing. The City of Sonora Mayor and Council presented Buitron, Garcia and Harris with Certificates of Appreciation at City Hall on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.