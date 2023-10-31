SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With Halloween comes Halloween festivities, and San Angelo is seeing no shortage of them as the spooky holiday is observed by millions worldwide.

For those needing a refresher on the trunk-or-treats happening in town, here’s a list compiled by Concho Valley Homepage staff with special help from the community:

2nd Annual Trunk-Or-Treat with Packsaddle BBQ Members of San Angelo Cars & Coffee, along with local businesses, will be handing out candy during Packsaddle BBQ’s Second Annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Oct. 31. This event is at 6007 Knickerbocker from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fall Festival with College Hills Baptist Church – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2102 Johnson.

– 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2102 Johnson. Markets Along the Concho Halloween Event Food trucks, vendors, and so much more will be set up in Bart DeWitt Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a spooktacular event on Oct. 31.

Trick-Or-Treat with Crockett County Fire & EMS Crockett County Fire & EMS will be hosting a Trick-Or-Treat event on Halloween at 5:30 p.m. where they will be giving out hamburgers and hot dogs for donation. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of Crockett Co. Care Center. This event will be at 105 Medical Drive in Ozona.

Trunk-Or-Treat with Shannon Head to the Shannon South Parking Lot for a night of trunk-or-treating on Oct. 31. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3501 Knickerbocker Rd.

Trunk-Or-Treat with Gethsemane ‘The Garden’ and Wesley Trinity UMC This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, at 301 W. 18th St.

St. Luke United Methodist Church Trunk-Or-Treat St. Luke United Methodist Church will be hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2781 W. Avenue N. At this trunk-or-treat, there will be games, a bounce house, face painting, music, and of course trunk-or-treating!

Primera Trunk-Or-Treat – From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 23 W. Ave J on Oct. 31.

– From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 23 W. Ave J on Oct. 31. Jeepers Reapers – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 104 E. 19th Street

– 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 104 E. 19th Street Lions Club Trunk-or-Treat From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Parking Lot, located at 555 East 6th St., the Lions Club will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31. There will be free hot dogs, popcorn, a bounce house, face painting and of course lots of candy. Call (325) 227-4350 for more information

Life Size Candy Land On Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Jerusalem Assembly of God will be hosting its annual Life Size Candy Land, a kid-friendly place for the entire family to enjoy on Halloween. This event will be held at 1819 Volney St and will have games, family fun and of course candy!

11th Annual Trunk-Or-Treat with St. Mary’s St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus is hosting its 11th Annual Trunk-or-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be games, a cake walk and even a haunted house. Everyone is welcome to come in costume, collect candy and dance to the DJ’s music.



Halloween can be a frightful time though, and not just because of the ghastly costumes and decorations. For the parents, trick-or-treaters and other observers of the spooky season, local law enforcement has you covered with a handful of tips and tricks to keep you and yours safe. Follow the link below for a full list of the advice given to the public by the San Angelo Police Department and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Have a happy Halloween, Concho Valley!